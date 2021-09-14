Slow greying of hair with nutrition

Dr Nikita Raghav

Cells that make melanin pigment in the body are called Melanocytes. These melanocytes are responsible for the pigment of our eyes, skin and hair. We all have something called as the melanogenic clock, as we grow old, our hair turn grey. This if occurs at the right age is perfect and hence they say ageing gracefully, but when greying starts way before it is supposed to be, it is called premature ageing.

Stress is number one cause for premature greying of hair. Apart from that there are causes like genetics, vitamin B 12 deficiency and auto immune disorders. Our concern is to prevent premature greying of our hair and keep the natural hair colour as long as possible.

The enzyme Tyrosinase is the key enzyme here, it contains copper and is needed to make melanin pigment in human body. Tyrosinase enzyme is found in mushrooms.

Why is stress your enemy: When adrenals are stressed, body generates excessive amount of hydrogen peroxide which has oxidizing properties. It can take the natural colour right out of your hair in a matter of time. Vit E, on the other hand acts as an antioxidant and will help reduce hydrogen peroxide secretion.

Take action: Vitamin E, a compound hormone stored in the pituitary gland, greatly helps with anti-ageing (hair and skin) and fertility to keep you youthful. Vitamin B in the form of nutritional yeast and good probiotic supplements has proven to help losing your melanin. At the end, try finding the root cause of stress and take action to eliminate it. Sleep well and exercise to promote growth hormone. Give your body a daily dose of Vit E, Vit B and probiotics from food or supplements.