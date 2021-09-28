Small changes can keep heart disease away

Making small changes in our lifestyle can save us from heart disease. We should not sit in a place for more than an hour. Use stairs in the office, walk for small distances, do moderate exercise for thirty minutes a day and five days a week. Quit smoking, gutkha to reduce chances of a heart attack. Change cooking oil every six weeks and prefer extra virgin olive oil for cooking. Eat fibrous food, fruits, green vegetables and pulses. Consumption of saturated fat should be less than 7 per cent of daily calories and salt intake should be less than 5 grams.-- Shraddha Satish Runwal (Gadiya), DM Cardiologist.