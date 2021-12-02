Smart Cities Mission gets conditional extension till June 2023

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons, the union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has extended the timeline for the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission to June 2023, but on condition.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Astik Kumar Pandey, confirmed the development. He said, " True, but the union Government will be granting funds to only those Smart Cities completing their tender process before December 31, 2022, and issuing work orders before March 31, 2023."

As reported earlier, the MoHUA had shortlisted 100 cities under Smart Cities Mission and were expected to complete their approved projects within five years since 2015-16. Now, the extension will help them to complete their pending projects before the new deadline (June 2023).