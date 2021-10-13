Smart City Mission projects to conclude by March 2022

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), A K Pandey, today has underlined that it will not be issuing work order of any new development work as the Central Government has directed to wind up the projects under Smart City Mission by March 31, 2022.

Pandey also mentioned the challenge before the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He said, " On one hand the AMC has to contribute its share of Rs 182 crore in the Mission and on another hand, the Central Government and the State Government will also not be releasing their share of Rs 206 crore and Rs 103 crore respectively in the Mission."

The CEO underlined that many good proposals were sanctioned in the Smart City Mission's board of directors (BoD) meeting which was held on Tuesday. "The audit for the year 2020-21 has been approved. The board found no shortcomings in it. The proposals okayed are renovation of Sant Tukaram Natyagruh (by spending Rs 3 crore); Installation of Solar Panels to reduce electricity bills of Operations Command Centre; repair and maintenance of all the AMC schools and the primary health centres; usage of Telemedicine to improve health care services etc. Our schools will have e-learning facilities. The AMC will also be signing an agreement with a big hospital in Mumbai, soon," said Pandey adding that the efforts will be taken to complete the Wildlife Safari Park in three years, apart from other development works.

Funding of Smart City Mission

The union Government has approved development works valuing Rs 1,000 crore under the Smart City Mission. Of which, the Centre will put Rs 500 crore (50 pc) as its share and ASCDCL has received Rs 294 crore (so far) and Rs 206 crore is expected. The state government was to share Rs 250 crore (25 pc), but it has released Rs 147 crore (so far) and Rs 103 crore is yet to be received. The AMC also has to put in a share of Rs 250 crore (25 pc). However, it has contributed Rs 68 crore, so far and has to put in Rs 182 crore more, it is learnt.