Smart City Mission: UDD directs AMC to deposit its share of Rs 147 cr on priority

Aurangabad, July 29:

The state Urban Development Department (UDD) has sent a letter directing the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator to deposit its share of Rs 147 crore in the Smart City Mission, immediately. The letter also underlined that it is an economical irregularity to utilise the contribution of the union and the State Governments released as a part of the Mission, without putting in the contribution of AMC in it.

Aurangabad was selected under Smart City Mission, five years ago. The development works valuing Rs 1,000 cr were approved under the mission. The financial share of the Centre Government is 50 percent, while the share of State Government and the Local Self-government (AMC) is 25 percent each. The development works proposed under the Mission are looked after Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL). So far, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) has received funds of Rs 441 cr (Rs 294 cr from the Central Government and Rs 147 cr from the State Government). Accordingly, it was mandatory upon the AMC to put in its share of Rs 147 cr. Moreover, the mentor of Aurangabad for Smart City Mission, Baldev Singh, during his recent visit to the city had also directed the AMC to deposit its share on priority. After his instructions, the AMC deposited Rs 63 cr, out of its total share of the Mission.

The letter duly signed by the UDD joint secretary P G Jadhav stated that the AMC should start the process of depositing its share of Rs 147 cr and also submit a detailed plan on how it will be raising the contribution.