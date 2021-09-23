Smart City tag remains a dream despite spending Rs 277 crore on roads

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had spent Rs 277 crore funds received from the state government for the development of roads from 2015 to 2020. Despite spending such huge money, Aurangabad could not become a Smart City and got free from potholes. The Smart City tag remains a dream. This could be felt after surveying different parts of the city.

The AMC received Rs 24 crore in 2015, Rs 100 crore in the next two years and Rs 152 crore were sanctioned for the roads (developed by AMC, MIDC and MSRDC) recently. The majority of the roads were concretised, but the works were of substandard quality, as a result, potholes emerged on many roads.

The potholed roads could be experienced while passing through areas like Town Hall, Diwan Deodi, Anguri Baugh, Moti Karanja, Kaiser Colony, Champa Chowk, Katkat Gate, Madani Chowk etc. The vehicle-riders had to face hardship. The road beneath the Cidco flyover is also in pathetic condition, while the road from Cidco Bus Stand to Harsul crave for attention of its custodian.