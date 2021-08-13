Smart conservation of fortification walls underway

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

For the first time, the centuries-old fortification wall connecting the historical gates of Kala Darwaza and Naubat Darwaza are being strengthened, conserved and beautified by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (ASCDCL) The work for restoration and beautification is being done on similar grounds that of the of Shahgunj-based clock tower.

The old clay of the defence wall was carved out in the presence of experts. Materials like lime, brick powder, gum, jaggery, fenugreek, okra and other traditional ingredients were being used in the formation of paste. Cement is not being used in the entire work. This work extended the life of the fortification wall by another 100 years. Renovation work is in the final stages. About Rs 32 lakh will be spent on this work by ASCDCL. Eight historical gates of the city are also being repaired at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.

Various names of walls

Mughal emperor Aurangzeb erected five different types of defence walls to protect the city. Each protection wall had a different name. The names were Shahar Panah, Kileark Fasil (Fortifications), Baijipura Fasil, Begampura Fasil and Navkhanda Fasil. Only a few remnants of each rampart can be seen today. In many places, citizens have broken down the ramparts and built houses.