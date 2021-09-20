Smile Foundation inaugurated for rural students

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Smile Foundation, established by creative teachers of Zilla Parishad for the academic development of rural areas, was inaugurated in a programme held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre on Monday.

Zilla Parishad president Meena Shelke, chairman of Education and Health Committees Avinash Galande, Madhukar Walture, lecture Dr Vishal Tayade, Dr Ravi Jadhav, Prakash Dane, Vijay Salkar, officers from education department were present.

Anandmala Kriti Pustika, which will help students up to the second standard in reading and writing and prepared by Smile Foundation Marathi team, was also released by the dignitaries.

The Foundation office-bearers felicitated teaches who were honoured with ‘Ideal Teacher’s award. It also launched a blog and youtube channel. Its convener Triambkeshwar Patil explained the objective of the establishment. Anil Shahane, Ganesh Gavhane conducted the proceedings while Santosh Pawar proposed a vote of thanks.