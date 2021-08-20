Snake found in bed in Rajnagar vaccination centre

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

A chaotic situation prevailed at the vaccination centre in Rajnagar, as a snake was found in a bed on Friday at around 11 am. The doctors, nurses and the employees were afraid and came out of the hall. All heaved a sigh of relief after a snake catcher caught the snake and put it in a bottle.

The snake catcher came on receiving the information and caught the snake hiding in the bed. He put it in a plastic bottle and all those present were relieved.