Snake found in bed in Rajnagar vaccination centre
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 20, 2021 09:50 PM2021-08-20T21:50:02+5:302021-08-20T21:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 20:
A chaotic situation prevailed at the vaccination centre in Rajnagar, as a snake was found in a bed on Friday at around 11 am. The doctors, nurses and the employees were afraid and came out of the hall. All heaved a sigh of relief after a snake catcher caught the snake and put it in a bottle.
The snake catcher came on receiving the information and caught the snake hiding in the bed. He put it in a plastic bottle and all those present were relieved.