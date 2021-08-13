Social distancing thrown to air in Samvad Yatra

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The social distancing rules were trampled upon at the Samvad Melava of the Yuva Sena held in the presence of Yuva Sena secretary Varun Desai at Shrihari Pavilion on Friday. The pavilion was abuzz with the slogans raised by the supporters of Yuva Sena deputy secretary Rajendra Janjal and college cell chief Rishikesh Jaiswal. The police administration said that action will be taken after the investigation.

The seating arrangement at the pavilion was done following social distancing. However, large number of supporters of Rishikesh Jaiswal had gathered outside the pavilion. Jaiswal had also erected a large hoarding on a crane. It was said that as his photo was missing from other hoarding in the city, he erected a large hoarding at the venue. Meanwhile, Janjal accompanied Desai towards the stage. However, the social distancing was thrown to the air during the gathering. In the morning, Desai had assured that only few representatives will be present for the meet and there will be no crowd. But there was huge rush of party activists at the pavilion. Speaking on the occasion, Desai said, the Yuvasena should work in 115 wards. The Yuva Sena has good support in Mumbai and Thane. It can be done here too. The youths have the responsibility to increase the reach of Yuva Sena. Yuvasena should be the first choice of the first voter, he said. Horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire also spoke on the occasion. Nandkumar Ghodele, Tryambak Tupe, Rushikesh Khaire and other activists were present.

Janjal's picture is prominent

MLA Shirsat said that Janjal's picture is more frequently seen in the media than district chief MLC Danve. He suggested holding Yuvasena meetings every two months. Danve said that well-educated youths should come to the Yuva Sena, so that there will be better organization.