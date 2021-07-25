Son-in-law booked for stealing Rs 45K, gold chain

Aurangabad, July 25:

The Mukundwadi police have booked a son-in-law for stealing Rs 45,000 cash and a gold chain from the house of his in-laws in Mukundwadi area on June 13.

According to the details, the complainant woman with her family members had gone to her native place for the funeral of her relative on June 13. Her son-in-law Shankar Ambadas Gond stole Rs 45,000 and a gold chain weighing 15 grams from her house, she mentioned in the complaint. The police are further investigating the case.