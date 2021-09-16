Special lecture on Muktisangram Din

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

A programme will be held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on September 17 to celebrate Marathwada Muktisangram Din.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will unfurl the tricolour.

A special lecture by Somnath Rode will be held online at the university auditorium. VC Dr Yeole will preside over it.

Teachers and students can participate in the online programme through the link

(https://drbamu.webex.com/drbamu/j.php?MTID=mba49b6f8c521477467c6021ecaab204b). Director of Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan appealed to all to attend the flag hoisting and the lecture.