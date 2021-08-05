Special provisions given to physically challenged students to be verified

Aurangabad, Aug 5: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) issued directives to verify the special provisions ...

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) issued directives to verify the special provisions to be given to physically challenged candidates in Ph D admissions.

Members of the Management Council raised the issue with the administration about ignoring special provisions given by

the State Government and University Grants Commission (UGC) for the physically challenged candidates.

The candidates will be deprived of admissions on not benefiting from the special provisions in Ph D admissions.

Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena also submitted a memorandum to the administration about it. Physically challenged candidates hope to get justice in admission.

