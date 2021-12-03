Specially abled fight to pledge for their rights

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

A felicitation ceremony of the specially abled employees was organised on the world handicap day in the city on Friday. The specially abled pledged to fight for their rights and face any situation with unity.

Civil surgeon Pradeep Kulkarni, adv Meenakshi Savangikar, block development officer S Gaike were present for the ceremony. At the beginning, Vijay Shelke narrated the ordeals faced by the specially abled throughout the day. He said that the government officials have no concern towards the handicapped. The delegations of the handicapped have to leave in dismay as there is no cooperation from the government officials.

District president of the Maharashtra state disabled employees-officers union R R Patil expressed anger over the government administration for not accepting the demands despite protests and statements. He demanded that children with disabilities should get jobs. People with disabilities who are in government service should get promotion, reserved posts for the disabled should be filled, property tax and water bill should be waived for the disabled. All the office bearers of the union were present.

Establish divyang bhavan and bank

The union members demanded that Divyang Bhavan should be set up in the district and an independent savings bank should be started for the disabled. Disabled persons should be given 10 per cent interest rate on deposits.