Speeding car hits pedestrian

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

A case was registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against a car driver for injuring a 64-year-old pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Suhas Renukadas Mahajan (64, Cidco Waluj) along with his friend Duttatray Devle was on the way to a garage in Bajajnagar to repair his moped. Both were taking turns in pushing the moped. Meanwhile, a speeding car (MH-20-DJ-0171) hit Mahajan in front of the Mohata Devi temple. The nearby residents admitted Mahajan to a private hospital for treatment. He was later rushed to the government medical college and hospital for further treatment. Mahajan has sustained serious injuries to his hands, chest and back. A case has been registered against car driver Uddhav Ramrao Sonawane in Waluj police station.