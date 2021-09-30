Speeding truck dashes passenger bus

Aurangabad, Sept 30: A private passenger bus going from Umarkhed in Vidharbha region to Pune was dashed by a speeding truck near Waluj on Thursday at around 5 am. Seven passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries and were immediately admitted to the government hospital.

The bus (MH 04 F K 6393) was taking 30 passengers to Pune. A truck (MH 20 EL 8181) laden with cement pipes and going towards Sinnar dashed the bus from the backside. The truck, after the dash, turned turtle on the road. Out of the 30 passengers, seven sustained minor injuries.

The Waluj police, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and took the injured passengers to the government hospital. The remaining passengers were sent to Pune in another bus.

The injured passengers have been identified as Surekha Pravin Chavan (Umra, Mahur), Pravin Nagorao Chavan (Korgaon, Pusad), Vaishali Vijay Chavan (Varud, Pusad), Vijay Baliram Chavan (Varud, Pusad), Sushil Arjun Pawar (Sarvali, Kinwat), Datta Navdev Bhise (Pimpri - Chinchwad) and Imla Sukhdev Chavan (Korgaon, Pusad). The process to lodge a complaint at the Waluj police station was on, the police informed.