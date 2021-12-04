Splendid performance of artists enthralls audience at AURA-Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

The 8th edition of the AURA Aurangabad concert that celebrates the rich heritage of Aurangabad was inaugurated at Mahagami Gurukul, MGM Campus on Saturday. The performers enthralled the audience with various performances throughout the evening.

An Odissi performance by Mahagami Gurukul and Mohiniyattam performance by Aneri Sheth (Mumbai) captivated the attention of the audience. Artists from Mahagami gurukul including Sheetal Bhamre, Aishwarya and Bhargavi presented an Odissi dance performance. They displayed beautiful dance compositions including Sudhesh, Pushpam, Dashavatar, Mudita and Durga Stuti with splendid perfection.

It was followed by Mohiniyattam by Aneri Sheth in which she presented a performance on 'Panchari Kaatila Panchaari Kaatila' which represents the swaying of palm trees and the undulating backwater of Kerala and is performed on Saamant Malahari Taala. She then performed the 'Brojo Romoni' a traditional Assamese composition followed by a performance on 'Bho Shambho Shiva Shambho Swayambho'. The mesmerizing performances by the artists left the audience in awe. The performance will continue on upcoming weekends. Classical dancer Parwati Dutta and others were present on the occasion.

Upcoming concerts

The next concerts at Mahagami under AURA-Aurangabad series will be presented in an online streaming session of Odissi dance by Preeti Dhage from UK on December 5 from 7 pm on Facebook page @AuraAurangabad. The live performance will be held on December 11-12 from 7 pm at Mahagami Gurukul MGM.