Spot admission round in Bamu on Oct 29

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct a spot admission round on October 29 for vacant seats in the city and Osmanabad campuses.

It may be noted that the university carried out admission and counselling rounds from October 20 to 22.

More than 4,000 candidates applied for admissions for the 65 postgraduate courses in Bamu for the academic year 2021-22. The seats in non-professional courses in the faculties of Science and Technology, Humanities and Commerce were filled in the counselling round.

The administration completed the admission process in just three days as all the facilities were provided at the auditorium under one roof to save the time of students. Those who have not registered earlier rounds will have to pay Rs 200 (Rs 100 for reserved category) for the registration.

The candidates can apply for the vacant seats between 10 am to 1 pm, documents verification will be done from 1 pm to 2 pm, the general merit list will be released from 2 pm to 3 pm. The final list will be displayed at 3.10 pm.

The departments were asked to give admissions immediately if there is no competition for the seats in humanities and other faculties courses.