Spurious liquor manufacturing unit busted

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The state excise department on Saturday night raided a spurious liquor manufacturing unit in Adgaon Shivar on Beed Bypass Road. Two accused have been arrested in the operation.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the flying squad of the excise department conducted a raid at Adgaon Shivar and seized spurious foreign liquor worth Rs 6.84 lakh and a vehicle (MH-20-BY-1070) from the spot. Two suspects Pradeep Sarjerao Jaibhayie (26, Jalna) and Namdeo Eknath Ghuge (Ambad, Jalna) were arrested. They also seized empty bottles, fake stickers of reputed brands and materials used for making spurious liquor. The suspects were illegally branding and supplying foreign liquor bottles. Stickers of reputed companies were fixed to the bottles. The action was taken by inspector V V Rokade, Javed Qureshi, Arun Kumar Chavan, G B Ingle, Yuvraj Gunjal, Bhaskar Kakade, Ravindra Muradkar and others. The two accused, who were arrested in a raid by the state excise department, were produced before the court on Sunday. The court sentenced them to one day in police custody. Rokde is further investigating the case.