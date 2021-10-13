Sr Colleges to be reopened on Oct 20; all eyes towards local admin decision

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

All eyes are towards the local administration decision for the reopening of the senior colleges in the district.

It may be noted that the State Government granted permission to reopen schools (from 8th standard onwards) and junior colleges in the State from October 4 with the decline in the number of Covid patients. All the schools and junior colleges were reopened in the district on October 4.

However, senior colleges were not reopened for students. The university and colleges have been waiting for the Government decision since then.

The Government on Wednesday decided to reopen the senior colleges from October 20 across the State. The students were away from actual classes for the past many months because of Covid restrictions. Students, teachers and colleges have welcomed the decision.

The university and colleges are waiting to get hostels into their possession. The hostels were allotted to the authorities concerned for Covid Care Centres.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is gearing up to restart actual classes from November 1. There are 110 senior colleges in the district with 90,000 students strength.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that higher and technical education held a meeting with VCs recently to discuss the reopening of the colleges. The actual classes will reopen for the students on October 20.

“We are seeking possession of eight hostels from the district administration. Items of some students kept in the hostels were damaged. We have requested the administration to give compensation to the students,” he added.