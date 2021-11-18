SSC exams-2022 registration begins

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday started online registration for the SSC examinations to be conducted in March 2022. The last date of submission of the application form for regular candidates is December 9.

Regular, repeater, aspirants of class improvement and additional subjects and private candidates (form no 17) can apply for the examinations between December 10 and 20.

The schedule of submission of the application form with a fee is from December 20 to 28. The pre-list will be available once the school submit the students' details.