SSHS celebrates platinum jubilee of Independence

Aurangabad, Aug 18: Stepping Stones High School celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day with great respect and patriotism. The programme was dedicated to Mahesh Bansode, a teacher who passed away suddenly on August 14. Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize unfurled the national flag. An eminent educator, author and two-time MLA from West Bengal Michael Shane Calvert was the chief guest.

Steppers showcased a colourful spectacle of India’s vision through their performances. Highlighting India’s flight to progress in spite of its diversity, both teachers and students exhibited a mesmerizing dance performance. The school management not only worked during the trying times of the pandemic to provide food and various resources to the needy but also trained the orphan girls of the Bhagavan Baba Balika Ashram with support of the music and dance trainers of the school. These budding singers and dancers put up extraordinary performances to lighten up the programme. The school management donated 20 computers to the Ashram so that the Ashram students could pursue their online lessons. An electrifying dance and musical adaptation depicting the very essence of our country’s soldiers’ courage in Kargil War and resonating our country’s development in various spheres was appreciated by all.