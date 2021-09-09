ST buses to soon be built using new chassis

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

The Chikalthana central workshop of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been building steel body (mild steel) buses for the last 3 years. However, new buses are built on old chassis. However, the corporation has initiated the process of purchasing chassis for building buses.

Buses built in steel body instead of aluminium are making the journey of citizens safer. For the last 3 years, the production of parivartan bus has been completely stopped in workshop. Instead, steel body buses are being manufactured. But the new buses are being built on old chassis. However, now the corporation has invited tenders from manufacturers for purchase of various types of chassis. Therefore, construction of new buses is expected to start soon at the workshop.

Shortage of material, manpower

There are many posts vacant in the workshop. There is also a shortage of materials required for bus construction. This has slowed down the construction of new buses. The employees are demanding the MSRTC to fill the vacant posts and also supply the required materials. At present, 40 buses are being constructed every month, said officials.