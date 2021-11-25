ST employees remain firm on demands, want merger

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The state government took 20 days to find a way and approve some of the demands of the protesting employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Ltd (MSRTC). Some time should have been given to think about the proposal. Efforts are being made to split the strike. But we remain firm on our demand of merger in the state government. Hence not even a single bus left the bus depot on Thursday. The government must rethink our demands, said protesters Makarand Kulkarni and other employees.

Not a single bus left the depot on Thursday as it became clear that employees would not heed the announcement. If the agreements made with the employees from 2016 to 20 and 2020 to 24 are followed, then the salary hike could be more than that offered by the government. This is just a ploy by the committees to divide the employees through these hollow announcements of interim pay hikes.

If eight states can approve a merger, why not in Maharashtra. Employees Kiran Kolhapure, Amol Dhorje, G S Kale, Girish Gadappa, Saroj Patil, Priyanka Ghyare and others informed that the strike will continue till the merger is approved. They also added that we have no hopes from the state government, hence we will get justice from the court.