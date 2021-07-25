Start-up industrialist, labourer commit suicide

Aurangabad, July 25:

A start-up industrialist and a labourer committed suicide in different incidents on July 24.

A start-up industrialist Krishna Narayan Khambat (35, Kanchannagar, Nakshatrawadi) had started a company at Chitegaon with two partners. During the lockdown period, the company was in loss and the partners did not give his share to him. Hence, he was facing severe financial crisis. He was under stress as the partners were not giving his share. On July 24, he hanged himself at around 9 pm. The Satara police were informed and he was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in unconscious condition where the the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Satara police station while constable Laxman Ithape is further investigating the case. Krishna is survived by wife and an one and a half year old daughter.

In another incident, a labourer, Amol Vaijnath Pathade, (20, Dattanagar, Chikalthana) was addicted to liquor. On July 24, when his mother went out, he hanged himself to a ceiling fan at the house. The neighbours noticed it and he was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in unconscious condition where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station while constable Bhanudas Khillare is further investigating the case.