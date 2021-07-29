Startups meeting held in Bamu

Aurangabad, July 29:

A meeting of startups was held at AIC-Bamu Foundation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday to review their progress.

Dr Sachin Deshmukh, the director of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages, chief executive officer Amit Ranjan, officer on special duty Nivrutti Gajbhare and manager Rajendra Tupe, were present at the meet.

The participants were given information about the Government schemes. The startups are doing a project on ‘battery, health care, food service, robotics, digital media. The discussions were held between the expert and the participants. Shruti Birare conducted the proceedings while Rajendra Tupe proposed a vote of thanks.