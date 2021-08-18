State awards old pension scheme to AMC's 187 daily wage workers

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The efforts of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey and his team has been paid off as the state government has decided to award the old pension scheme to 187 personnel working on a daily wage basis for the last many years.

Earlier, the AMC has introduced National Pension Scheme (NPS) for its 1200 personnel joining the civic service after 2005. Besides, the state government has decided to regularise the services of 187 daily wage workers, during the last year. Out of which, 178 are on duty and the remaining had retired after serving for decades. Hence the AMC pursued the demand of awarding old pension scheme to these daily wagers. The personnel working for 10 years or more is eligible to avail of the scheme. This will also benefit the workers, who had retired after working for two to three months, after getting confirmed in the job. Besides, the family members of deceased daily wage workers will also get the pension facility.

The proposal of regularising their services was sent in the prescribed format by the AMC's chief auditor Devidas Hiwale and chief accounts officer Sanjay Pawar.

More than 200 personnel were roped by AMC on daily wages from 1993 to 2004. Many of them have completed the service of 25 to 30 years by working on a meagre salary of Rs 5,000 to 6,000. Of the existing personnel, many are on verge of retirement, it is learnt.