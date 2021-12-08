State Board gets 23 proposals for new exam centres

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The Aurangabad divisional of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) received 23 proposals from schools and junior colleges for new examinations centres of SSC and HSC.

The Aurangabad division conducts examinations of 10th and 12th standards in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad and Parbhani every year. This year, it will be conducted in March 2022 if Covid situation remains under control.

The MSBSHSE started preparations for the examinations. A total of Rs 10,000 fee is charged for the school to allot a centre.

The centres will be finalised after ad hoc committee’s verification. The committee visits the spot and verifies points like students safety, route, potable water, washrooms, benches, seating arrangement and separate buildings. Not all schools are likely to get examinations centres because of tough conditions.