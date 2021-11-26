State government responsible for atrocities against Dalit - Adivasis

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

BJP MLA Ram Satpute alleged that the state government is responsible for the increased atrocities against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the state, in a press conference here on Friday.

The state government delayed forming a commission almost for one and a half years, which is mandatory as per the provisions of the Constitution to resolve the problems of SCs and STs. The atrocities against SCs and tribals have increased in the past two years. They form 10 per cent of the total population in the state but are deprived of employment, promotions, reservations, education, health, ownership of land and other facilities, Satpute alleged.

The government is negligent towards filling the vacant posts of SCs and STs in the state government local self-government establishments. Several candidates of these categories are waiting for appointments despite clearing the public service commission examination. These youths are suffering from depression. We will continue the agitation for Dalits, deprived and tribal, Satpute said and also threatened to come on the streets to question the government regarding the problems of the Dalits, he said. BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, Jalinder Shendge, Ravi Edke, Vyankatesh Kamlu, Sunil Dehade, Dr Ram Budhwant and others were present.