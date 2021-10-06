State has not paid its share to the insurance companies

49 per cent share of the crop insurance for the year 2019-20 not deposited by state

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The farmers in Marathwada have suffered losses due to heavy rains and the state government is expected to provide immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers. But the government has not yet taken any step. Even the 49 per cent share of the state government in crop insurance for the year 2019-20 has not been deposited, said union minister for state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Dr Karad inspected the damage caused by heavy rains and later held a meeting at the district collector office. Speaking to the reporters, he said that the farmers account for 2 per cent, state 49 per cent and Central government 49 per cent for crop insurance. The state has not paid its share amount to the insurance companies in the year 2019-20. The officials of seven insurance companies have made this clear. We will meet the chief minister and agriculture minister in this regard.

Central team to visit M'wada

When asked whether the Central government would provide assistance if the state did not provide aid for loss, Dr Karad said that the aid is announced to the farmers after the state government sends a report to the Centre. As soon as the report is received, a team from the Center will visit Marathwada within two days. The insurance amount approved by the state government will be provided to the farmers.

Special package like Western Maharashtra

The farmers in Marathwada should get the same amount of help as the farmers in Western Maharashtra. The state government must announce a special package for farmers as they have lost their Kharif crops. The Rabi season is just 20 days away. Farmers now need money to buy seeds and they will be able to take up the rabi season only after the government provides help, he said.