State orders providing help to hailstorm-affected areas in Kannad

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The State Government has reviewed the incident of landslide in Autram Ghat and impact of hailstorm in the surrounding villages of the tehsil, in Mumbai, today. The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, guardian minister Subhash Desai, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD minister Ashok Chavan were present in the meeting.

It may be noted that the damaging of existing roads and the spreading of boulders in the ghat disrupted the traffic on both sides. The ministers also reviewed the losses of people staying in different villages of the tehsil due to the hailstorm. Meanwhile, the guardian minister has instructed the officers concerned to restore the traffic in the ghat on priority, apart from supplying essential commodities to the areas affected by hailstorm and also provide some financial help to them.