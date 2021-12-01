State road transport MD meets protesting employees

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Managing director of ST corporation Shekhar Channe interacted with the protesting staff at Cidco bus stand on Wednesday evening.

Employees have been on strike since November 8 demanding merger with the ST with the state government. The protesting employees were informed about Channe's visit to Aurangabad on Wednesday afternoon. Accordingly, the staff reached the Cidco bus stand at 3.30 pm. However Channe arrived and the meeting nearly two hours late. At the beginning of the meeting, Channe said, I did not come to request that the strike be called off. You are able to make your own decision. Besides, you will not call off the strike at my request. As there is no central organisation, communication is necessary between the corporation and protesting employees. He said that he has come to discuss the situation in other states and the pay hike given by the state government. The meeting was attended by divisional controller Arun Sia, divisional transport officer Amol Ahire and others.