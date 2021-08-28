Stay away from fake recruitment racket

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Recruitment process is being implemented for various posts in public health department. Taking advantage, a racket issuing fake appointment letters by extorting lakhs of rupees from unemployed youth has become active across the state. As a result, the health department has become more vigilant.

The health department has called for applications for vacancies across the state through an advertisement a few days ago for 2,725 posts in group C category. The exam will be held in September. Meanwhile, fake appointment letters were issued to youths in Nagpur. Similar appointment letters are being given in other places by a racket. Giving more information, deputy director of health Dr Swapnil Lale said, youths must not believe if someone is promising to give an appointment and asking for money. Selection is made only after clearing the examination.