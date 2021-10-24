STEAM project exhibition at Greenfields

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

Greenfields English High School (GEHS) organised Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) project exhibition, where students from 1st std to 7th std showcased their projects.

Naim Khan, principal HJMM IQRA D Ed College and Ibtesam Saberi, executive director GEHS were the chief guests. Syed Aman, director and Tasneem Dawasaaz, vice-principal, spoke about how STEAM education will help students in framing their carrier in early stage. STEAM education emphasizes learning by doing i.e. relating the topic learnt to real life and their usage. All the teachers and staff members took active part in the exhibition to make it a success.