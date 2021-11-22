Stepper designs e-Cycle

Aurangabad, Nov 22: A grade 8 student of Stepping Stones High School has designed an Electric Cycle which can run on battery. It is powered by 24 Volt and 10Ampere Battery. The cycle second sprocket is connected to the 24 Volts 250 watts motor's sprocket with the help of the chain that enables the wheel to rotate. The cycle can run for 25-30 Kms in a single charge. Apart from battery, he has installed a head light with passing indicators and a speedometer. The cycle is controlled by a 24 volts controller that enables it to function efficiently. One can maneuver the cycle in three modes - automatic via battery, manual via paddles and Hybrid-using battery and paddles. The overall cost of the cycle is Rs 15,000 approximately. School principal Dr Angelo Michael D'cruiz congratulated Mihir and asked students to take inspiration from him and bring glory to the school and family.