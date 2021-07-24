Stepping Stones hosts Intl inter-school debate

Aurangabad, July 24: Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) organized the second Virtual International Inter-School Debate on July 24. Topics were: ‘Artificial Intelligence will destroy Humans’ and ’Gen Z are Activists and Solvers.’

Twenty-two schools from India and abroad participated. Principal Dr Angelo M.D’Cruize welcomed the chairperson for the debate Shiv Dayal Srivastava, former principal commissioner, Income Tax, Aurangabad. The judges were Lawrence Hartnett, eminent Educationist and former principal, Anita Brooks, principal, Delhi Public International School, Chatta and Carol Joseph, principal The Gera School, Goa.

Participants from abroad were: Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, VIIIPALO, IB World School 006265 Poland, Malpi International School, Kathmandu and Malpi City School, Kathmandu. Participants from India: Birla High School, Kolkata, Frank Anthony Public School, New Delhi, The Bishop School, Camp, Pune, Meridian School for Boys and Girls, Hyderabad, Silver Oaks International School, Hyderabad, The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, Maharana Mewar Public School, Udaipur, Ram Ratna International School, Mumbai, Silver Oaks International School, Vizag, Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai, Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata, Utpal Shangvi Global School, Mumbai, The Heritage School, Kolkata, South City International School, Kolkata, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, Nath Valley School, SSHS and Cambridge School from Aurangabad.

The participants, armed with statistics and data, made their arguments more emphatic with their vivid facial expressions and voice modulation.

The judges and chairperson lauded the standard of the speakers and event and congratulated host SSHS.

The best speaker for the motions for both the topics were Sai Siri Varshini Maddala of Meridian School for Boys and Girls, Hyderabad and Aryan Kundra of Gems Modern Academy, Dubai.

The best speakers against the motion for the first debate topic were joint winners Anna Osmanska of VIIIPALO, IB World School, Poland and Sahas Sagar Rao of Silver Oaks International School, Hyderabad. For the second Debate topic Anamol Singh of SSHS was the winner.