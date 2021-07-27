Stepping Stones hosts Worldlink workshop for teachers

Aurangabad, July 27: To keep up with the ever-evolving globalised world, one needs to ‘work local, think global and constantly raise the bar of excellence.’ With this aim in mind, Stepping Stones High School organised a workshop for its staff. It was conducted by Anna Krzeminska-Kaczynska of Worldlink Foundation, Poland on the topic, ‘Locally Rooted – Globally Minded. Knowing Your Roots while Spreading Your Wings: Education Through Diplomacy.” The resource persons included Patrick Kozakiewicz and Konstancja Symanska from the USA. The teachers gained insights into the teaching-learning process within the present global context. The session aimed to project light on the importance of reflection and self introspection. It also focused on the concept of being "Who We Are….." Teachers were also encouraged to learn to air problems and were trained to focus and achieve desired goals.

The precious takeaway from the session were the three most important mantras for life: Focus, Silence and Compassion. The workshop taught the teachers to learn to focus on one’s strengths and weaknesses as well.