Stepping Stones teacher Bansode passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 14: Senior teacher of Stepping Stones High School Mahesh Bansode (53) passed away early this morning suddenly due to an asthmatic attack. He is survived by wife, mother, three sisters and two brothers . Last rites were performed on him at Cantonment crematorium.

He had been teaching economics and accounts for classes 11th and 12th. School director Nasim Rahim, principal Dr. Angelo M D’Cruize, vice- principal Rupali Mundada, teachers and several ex students attended his funeral. They paid rich tributes to Bansode who made a stellar contribution as a teacher.