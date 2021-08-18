Stock of medicines in GMCH to only last for 20 days

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The administration of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has procured essential medicines worth Rs 34 lakh. But the stock will only last for the next 20 days. The district civil hospital has also provided 3,750 saline bottles. The hospital might again face medicine shortage if there is no supply of medicines from Haffkine institute.

On one hand, the number of non-covid patients in GMCH is rising. On the other hand, the hospital is facing a tremendous shortage of medicines. Hence the patients are forced to buy medicines from outside. On August 12, the nurses and staff held an agitation raising concern over the issue. Therefore, the GMCH administration implemented the process of procuring medicines at the local level on war footing. Meanwhile, the supply of medicines by Haffkine to the GMCH has dwindled in the past few months. As there is a limit to purchase medicines at local level, the administration has to procure necessary equipment and materials from the civil hospital and municipal corporation. Accordingly, salines were received from the civil hospital on Wednesday.

2,500 patients daily in OPD

The number of patients coming to the out patient department has increased to 2,500. Therefore, the demand for medicines is increasing. Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said that there will be no shortage of medicines if they are purchased on local level.