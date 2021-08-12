Storage tanks sustain leakages at Pharola

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Two storage tanks at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) Pharola treatment plant have sustained leakages and the water is oozing out in the form of the fountain from them. The storage capacity of these tanks is 100 MLD. The work to repair the leakages has started from today morning.

The work has been started with one diver, said the acting executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande adding that the water supply to the city will not be affected due to the ongoing repairing works.

It may be noted that the water lifted from Jayakwadi Dam is treated at Pharola. The reservoirs are built to store the water before treatment. Later on, the water is treated and then distributed to the city.