Stored wheat infested with insects

Rains and moisture spoils 60 per cent of crops

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

Constant rains and increased humidity has spoiled wheat stored in households and shops. The grocery traders are specially facing flask of customers as most of the wheat sold is turning out to be infested with insects. They are facing a hard time convincing the customers. This is leading to heated exchange between traders and consumers on a daily basis.

Many citizens purchase wheat, sorghum and pulses in large quantities to be stored throughout the year. This is then stored in containers and sacks. But the constant rains in the past few days had increased the moisture levels in the good grain, resulting in spoiling of the grains. This is being noticed when the grains are being taken out for sifting and drying. Nearly 60 per cent of the stored grains in the households and 80 per cent wheat being sold in the market has become infested.

As a result, traders are now sifting the grains and refilling it into new sacks with pesticide powder. Furthermore, the prices of such wheat have come down by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per quintal. Dankhi variety of wheat is being sold for Rs 1,600 to Rs 2000 per quintal. New wheat from Madhya Pradesh is being sold for Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800. According to traders, the wheat and other grains absorb moisture from the air that leads to forming of insects in the grains.