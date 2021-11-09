STRIKE IMPACT: Tourists forced to face hardship while seeing Ajanta Caves

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

The indefinite strike called on by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees union has indeed created an impact on day to day life of the people. However, the worst-affected were innocent tourists, who were caught in a Catch 22 situation and were enforced to face hardship at the world heritage site - Ajanta Caves, today.

The custodian, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), keep the monument close for tourists to undertake maintenance works every Monday. In the meantime, the MSRTC strike got intensified. Accordingly, the shuttle bus service operated by MSRTC from Fardapur T-point to Ajanta Caves was halted from Monday. However, the tourists unaware of the disruption in the shuttle bus service had to bear the brunt on Tuesday. The weather was sultry, but the tourists including little kids were left with no choice but to travel the distance of 4-km (one side) on foot to see the world heritage site. The majority of the tourists preferred to walk as they could not afford the charges of bullock carts, but those who were ready to pay, but were forced to walk due to the availability of an insufficient number of bullock carts, it is learnt.

According to eye-witnesses, " The tourists were forced to walk on their foot due to defunct of shuttle bus service. The strike proved an opportunity to some handful number of villagers. They arranged their bullock carts to transport tourists on this 4-km long route. They were charging Rs 200 per person for one side trip (UP) and Rs 200 per person for the return trip (Down). The bullock cart-riders after dropping tourists at the caves complex started on their return journey only after getting the sufficient number of passengers and after negotiations of charges."

It may be noted that before the Diwali festival, the MSRTC had opted for the strike. Hence the defunct shuttle bus had pushed the tourists to suffer on October 28, 2021. The newspaper, Lokmat Times in Aurangabad First had highlighted the inconvenience faced by the tourists in its edition on October 29. Taking cognizance of it, the MSRTC officials arranged the drivers and resumed the operation of shuttle buses from the next day.

Drop-in tourists due to strike

There was a huge rush of tourists at all the monuments in and around the district from Thursday to Sunday. Around 5,000 tourists (including kids) visited on Sunday; 4,000 (including kids) on Saturday and 3,000 (including kids) on Friday, said the ASI sources. However, there was a sudden drop in visitors due to the stoppage of shuttle buses on Tuesday. Around 100 tourists (including kids) visited the Ajanta Caves. Apart from tourists, hundreds of ASI personnel and other staff also had to walk on foot today.

Generally, MSRTC operates two non-AC and one AC shuttle bus for the tourists. However, reviewing the rush of tourists, the buses were increased up to 5 non-AC and two AC till Sunday. The strike prompted the local villagers to arrange for 5-10 bullock carts. They were charging exorbitant in the name of service and convenience of the tourists, alleged the tourism associates.