Strike of resident doctors enters second day

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The indefinite strike of resident doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) continued for the second day on Saturday. Resident doctors raised slogans in the GMCH premises drawing attention to the demands. Only essential surgeries are being given priority and the planned surgeries are being delayed.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called for an indefinite strike from Friday to demand waiver of tuition fees, allowances and maintenance of hostels. Resident doctors gathered in front of the entrance of the medicine department and raised slogans from medicine department to casualty department.

MARD Aurangabad president Dr Akshay Kshirsagar said that the resident doctors have stopped providing services in the outpatient department. Emphasis is being placed on streamlining only essential surgeries. But regular surgery are not being performed. Dr Rishikesh Phadnis, Dr Abasaheb Tidke, Dr Kanchan Devde, Dr Yogita Deore, Dr Dipti Anand and other doctors were present.

Essential services shut down

Emergency services will be shut down in a day or two if demands are not met, said the protesting doctors. Medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary said that due to the strike of resident doctors, priority is being given to perform only important surgeries.