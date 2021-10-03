Strike of resident doctors enters third day, impacts patient care

Day 3 of the strike: Resident doctors take out candle march to attract attention to the demands

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The strike of resident doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) continued for the third day on Sunday. The strike has placed a burden of patient care on assistant professors and professors. The strike is also affecting regular patient care and the number of patients in OPD has halved. Only 8 surgeries were performed in the GMCH on Sunday.

Resident doctors took out a candlelight march in the GMCH in the evening to pay tribute to doctors who died during the corona period and to protest the state government for ignoring their demands. In all, 300 resident doctors in the GMCH have gone on strike since October 1, demanding waiver of tuition fees and other demands. The doctors have stopped providing services other than the essential patient care. More than 1,500 patients visit the Out Patient Department every day. This number is now less than half.

Essential service to be stopped

A decision will be taken to close the essential services from Monday afternoon, warned MARD president Dr Akshay Kshirsagar. Therefore, it is feared that the patient service in the GMCH will be severely affected.

Status of patient care on Sunday

OPD - 550

IPD - 108

Major surgeries - 7

Minor surgeries - 1

Deliveries - 30