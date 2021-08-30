Student Parliament oath-taking at NBIS

Aurangabad, Aug 30: The investiture ceremony at New Beginning International School, Sawangi was held recently. Former army officer Dr Satish Dhage was the chief guest. The students participated in the voting online to gain first-hand experience of the democratic system of elections. Vishal Hadole and Sakshi Pathare were elected as the student representatives while Om Solunke and Maitri Suryavanshi vice captains. Vaishnavi Darade (education minister), Sakshi Vaskar (discipline minister), Sitwat Tarir (communication minister), Adarsh Tanwar (sports minister), Sukanya Jangle (cultural minister), captains and vice-captains of various Houses Vedanta Garud, Sanjana Bakle, Abhishek Kapde, Dhanashree Hazare, Rishikesh Shisode, Varsha More, Pragati Shinde and Mangalya Shinde took oath.

Secretary James Dongardive and director Pallavi Dongardive congratulated the prefects. Principal Ganesh Tarate administered oath of the office to the selected members. Students Sharwari Joshi, Abhishek Kale, Rupali Ivare and Nishant Kale conducted the programme.