Students attendance increasing in schools

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Students attendance is increasing in schools located in rural areas of the district.

It may be noted that the State Government granted permission to reopen the schools of eight to 12th standards in villages that are Covid free. One of the points in the guidelines is schools should be closed if a patient suffering from a pandemic is found in the village.

The classes were resumed in 636 schools out of a total 906 from pandemic free villages.

Of them, 42 schools were shut down after positive patients were detected. The students' attendance is increasing gradually in the schools.

Education officer Dr B B Chavan said that students' attendance has enhanced up to 49 per cent.

Pandemic patients were found in 49 villages during the last ten days. Soyegaon and Khuldabad tehsils are virus-free.

Not a single patient was found in 1144 villages in the last 28 days. Currently, 172 villages have patients. There are 36 villages that do not have even one patient between seven days to 14 days.

With the rise in Covid free towns, the percentage of students is also augmenting. Around a month ago, it was 43 per cent while in the current month, it is 49 per cent.

Various organisations are demanding to resume classes in the city schools. Dr B B Chavan said that Education Department is waiting for permission from District Disaster Management.