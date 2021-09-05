Students from ITI bag medals in Maharashtra state skill competition

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The students from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Aurangabad brought glory to the institute by winning medals in various skill categories in the the finals of the Maharashtra state skill competition, a part of the India Skills Maharashtra 2021. The youths would further be competing for WorldSkills International Competition that will be held in October 2022 in Shanghai, China.

The competition was held in 45 skill categories between September 3 to 5 at multiple locations across the state. The competition this year received tremendous response witnessing 20,090 registrations. The competitions was organised in skill trades such as floristry, skills in print media technology, landscape gardening, industrial control, aircraft maintenance, IT, agriculture, refrigeration and conditioning, cloud computing, it system admin occupations. The round were held at various ITIs and training centres across all the districts. Post the second-level round, 263 participants qualified for the state-level competition. Jeevan Chaudhari representing ITI Aurangabad won silver medal and Mohammed Faisal won bronze medal under the refrigeration and air conditioning trade, Yash Patil won silver medal for cloud computing, Vishwajeet Bhurke won gold medal and Avinash Borade won bronze medal in IT network system admin. The medals and cash prize was awarded to the students at the closing ceremony held at ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Lower Parel, Mumbai on Sunday. Principal Abhijeet Arvind Alte, trainers Kakasaheb Gadekar and Neeta Dandle have congratulated the students for their success. Manisha Verma, principal secretary, skills development department, Dipendra Singh Kushwaha, chief executive officer, skills development society, Jayakant Singh, senior head, national skills development corporation were present for the ceremony.