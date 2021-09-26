Students happy over schools reopening; relief to bus auto-rickshaw drivers

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The State Government made an announcement about reopening of schools standard eight to 12th in the city areas of State from October 4.

The local administration was given all powers to take a final decision on it depending Covid situation.

Students are curious to go to school. Drivers of the school bus and auto-rickshaw are busy in vehicle repair works and renewal of licence.

All eyes of parents and school management towards what decision Aurangabad Municipal Corporation takes about it.

The schools from fifth to eighth standards were already reopened.

The Education Department started preparations to reopen schools from first to the fourth standard.

Parents are demanding that the local administration should take a decision to restart the schools in the city areas on the line of rural areas.

Some parents said that the spread of Covid 19 is less compared to rural areas. They said that schools from fifth to 12th standards in the city. “Children were fed up without schools. They should not be kept away from the schools,” they said.

Junior college principals said that they were planning to disinfect the colleges' premises to start standards 11th and 12th.

Education officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Ramnath Thore said that the conditions about school reopening would be prepared as per the Government decision and later will be sent to the AMC administrator.

“Schools and junior colleges will be instructed to implement the decisions of AMC administrator.

The students' attendance will not be mandatory. Students will have to bring undertaking of parents for attending the school,” he added.