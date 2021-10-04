Students in rural areas delighted to attend classes

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Students of standards 5th to 7th were delighted to attend classes at schools in rural areas of the district on Monday.

It may be noted that the Government and the district administration are already permitted to reopen the schools for the students of eight to 12th in rural areas which have no Covid patients.

There was a demand from parents to resume offline classes for students of standard 5th to 7th. The schools have been doing preparations for the past few days to resume the classes. The school staff examined the temperature of students and sprayed sanitiser for the safety of students. Students have distributed sweets on the first day today.

2.64 L students attended offline classes

There are 2,962 schools with 4,15 lakh students from 5th to 12th standards in different districts. Of them, 2,678 schools standards from 5th onwards. Education officer B B Chavan said that more than 2.64 lakh students were present in the schools on Monday.