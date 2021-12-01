Students of 1st-4th Std attend actual classes after 18 months

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Thousands of students of standard first to fourth attended actual classes in rural areas on Wednesday, the first time after one and half years duration in the post-Covid situation.

All the educational institutes were shut down in the State in the first wave of Covid in March 2020.

The actual classes of secondary, higher secondary schools and fifth to 8th standards resumed in a phased-manner considering Covid situation in the local area.

However, students of standard first to fourth did see their school during the last 18 to 20 months.

With the relaxation in norms and Government permission, the students from 2,492 schools attended actual classes today. They were enthusiastic and were given warmed welcome at schools with flowers, balloons. Now, actual classes from standard first to 12th are being held regularly in rural areas.

There are 2,650 schools that have first to fourth standards. But, only 2,492 resumed classes.

Incharge education officer Dr B B Chavan said that the schools have 2.11 lakh students while 1.19 lakh of them attended the school on the first day today.

The students who were admitted to the first standard in 2020 saw their school first time.

The teachers have the challenge to create interest among students about school and overcome the education loss.